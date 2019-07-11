U.S. Senators announce $2.6M for West Virginia to help keep the water clean

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. (WDVM) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of more than $2.6 million to help keep the water clean in West Virginia. The money comes from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The funding will go towards cleaning and protecting bodies of water throughout West Virginia and other water resources. It will also help update technology and underground storage tanks. The water division in Martinsburg says they focus on the groundwater to help keep the city’s water clean.

“Two water filtration plants and two separate sources of supplies both are groundwater sources so its very important to protect the groundwater, and the public works department also does daily street sweeping tree planting all kinds of green infrastructure that helps protect the groundwater,” Stephen Knipe said, the utilities director for the city of Martinsburg.

Senators say they will continue to fight for funding that supports West Virginia’s water resources.