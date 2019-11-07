U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito talks about STEM in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito participated in a commerce committee hearing focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Capito says part of her initiatives for STEM are to get young people, specifically women and girls, more involved. She says having the STEM program in early education will prepare the younger generation for future development. Senator Capito says right now, 38% of STEM jobs in the state of West Virginia are filled by women. She says that number is higher than national average of about 30%.

“A lot of it is seeing other women in the jobs and having that inspiration at the lower level of school to get into a robotics team to do experimentation with NASA, to look at all the exciting ways that technology touches our lives and it’s just going to be more and more,” Capito said. She says a focus on stem will help create life long careers for young people.