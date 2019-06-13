U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito takes the senate floor to discuss supplemental funding request for border security

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito took to the Senate floor to voice support for President Trump’s supplemental funding request for border security.

Capito said, over 130,000 people crossed the border illegally in the month of May, and that many of them were children and families. She says the supplemental funding will provide relief, shelter and comfort to migrants that cross over.

As the chairman of the senate appropriations homeland security subcommittee, Capito says this crisis is a high priority. “We’re at the breaking point. Our border agents and other facilities to help with this are just overrun with people. We have illnesses that are coming over that have to be dealt with, and it’s a very dangerous situation. So, the president has asked for more resources to meet this challenge,” Capito said. The senate is set to possibly advance president trump’s request next week.

