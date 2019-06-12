U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito speaks on her “Girls Rise Up Program”

CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, hosted an event at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. The event was to promote female empowerment, education and self confidence. Kindergarten through fifth grade girl scouts participated in Senator Capito’s “Girls Rise Up Program.” They had the chance to hear from Capito and Haley’s personal experiences as female leaders and public servants. Captio said, this program is important for future of female leaders.

“If there is something that you’re afraid to do, try to push through the fear and be successful on the other side to challenge yourself, I think that’s what young girls want to hear, when they see someone who’s in a leadership position. We wanted to give confidence to the girls to be the leaders,” Capito said, (R-W.Va.). Capito launched the West Virginia program back in 2015.