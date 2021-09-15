U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito pays a visit to Martinsburg City Hall, police headquarters

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With all the craziness on Capitol Hill these days — budgets, taxes, foreign policy, voting rights — West Virginia U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito slipped away midweek for a few hours to pay a visit to Martinsburg’s new mayor, Kevin Knowles.

Capito also took the time to meet with Martinsburg’s police chief and discuss pressing demands in the Mountain State’s fastest growing county. Public safety and transportation are important concerns, along with programs to help children. And the senator is upbeat about funding coming back to the eastern panhandle for roads, bridges and airports.

“I think we’re going to have a big infrastructure package coming through Congress and that’s going to be critical for this area in terms of water, wastewater — we’re going to be meeting with some folks to talk about the water issues here in Berkeley County,” Senator Capito said.

Senator Capito says she is also working closely with local health officials and the education community about addressing the recent spike in coronavirus cases.