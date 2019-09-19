U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announces funding to benefit programs in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced funding to benefit programs in West Virginia.

This funding bill includes recent appropriations of transportation, housing and urban development. Part of the funding includes $3.3 billion for community development in the area which includes Martinsburg. It also includes $280 million for Berkeley, Jefferson and Mineral counties for high intensity drug trafficking areas as well as for combating the opioid crisis.

Capito says she is also fighting to keep the marc train on track.

“I’m very pleased in the transportation bill, I was able to get some language in to ask the U.S. Department of Transportation to look at the commuter rail issue that we’re seeing with the MARC train service dwindling to see if there is a way we can look at that situation and improve it,” Capito said.