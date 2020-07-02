U.S. Senate passes NDAA: Here’s what you need to know

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– The United States Senate just passed the National Defense Authorization Act in a 83-13 vote designed to strengthen our military service members.

Inside of a $602-billion budget, it’ll fund equipment necessary to fight terrorism and other related threats. Most importantly, the bill supports the wounded warriors by expanding trauma training sites and medical center teams.

Now a few highlights of the NDAA include a 3-percent pay raise to the troops. Also, according to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, both China and Russia are developing space weaponry so the NDAA allows U.S. troops to strategically compete with outside forces.

“One of the important things for West Virgina is the way the National Guard can expand its presence,” said U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. “We know we have a great National Guard, great during covid, but our Guard now is going to be able to play a part in developing the cyber security apparatus to protect us from all these cyber attacks that we see all across the world.”

According to Senator Capito’s press release, some highlights are listed below.

NDAA Highlights:

Authorizes a total of $619 billion to provide for national defense.

Authorizes a 2.1 percent across-the-board pay raise for uniformed service members.

Prevents further reductions in troop levels and increases the total number of authorized troops.

Blocks the transfer of Guantanamo Bay detainees to the United States.

Enhances leave for primary and secondary caregivers in the case of birth and adoption.

Implements a JAG pilot program to improve the handling of military sexual assault trials in military courts-martial.

More specifically, the bipartisan bill will support more than 6,000 members of the West Virginia National Guard.