Two years after stillbirth, family promotes acts of kindness in Charlotte’s name

"It will always be something so tragic, but we're choosing to remain positive."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Giving birth to a stillborn child is known to be one of the most traumatic events possible. However, one local woman is turning the worst day of her life into something positive, giving back to the community.

Parents Ian and Heather Carnaghan were beyond ecstatic to welcome their little girl Charlotte Elizabeth Carnaghan into the world. However, two weeks prior to her due date, Heather gave birth, but Charlotte didn’t make it. Now two years later, family and friends remember Charlotte on October 21st.

“We decided that as a family the only way we could make this ok for ourselves is to turn it into something positive, so we decided that we would remember Charlotte through kind acts,” said Heather.

Through hundreds of kind acts, the Kindness Crew has donated over 1,200 books to schools all across Jefferson County to preschool and kindergarten students.

“I haven’t been through a tragedy like that and they did something positive from something so negative, how can I not be a part of sharing positive with everybody else,” said family friend Sandi Poole.

Family and friends agree, although her story had a grim beginning, Charlotte’s memory will live on through acts of kindness for years to come.

“You can remember your child and you can help other people remember them in a kind way,” said Heather. “In some way, it’s kind of like they are living on through that kindness.”

Martin’s grocery store and the Washington Nationals have joined the team by donating bags for students and teachers to carry their own Charlotte’s Purpose books.