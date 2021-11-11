Two women convicted, one for Medicaid fraud, another for stealing money from nursing home resident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — An investigation by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office resulted in the criminal conviction of two people for Medicaid fraud and stealing from a nursing home resident.

Jessica Palmer, 40, of Wayne, plead guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud in court. She was sentenced to four years’ probation and the payment of full restitution. While in a separate court, Brittany Counts, 27, plead guilty to one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Counts was sentenced to court costs, to pay a fine and full restitution.

“Whether it’s stealing from our state’s Medicaid dollars or from the elderly, these are especially heinous crimes that only pad the pocket of thieves,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will vigorously pursue such criminals each and every time they are discovered.”



Palmer admitted to submitting forged claims fraudulently which she says paid for non-emergency medical transportation that she actually didn’t provide for two children, according to the Attorney General’s office. She had falsely claimed she had transported children to chemotherapy treatments, even though neither children had received such treatment nor had cancer. Her claims defrauded the state of $7,520.

While Counts’ conviction stemmed from a 2020 investigation. While she was an employee at the Kanawha County nursing home, she made unauthorized transactions from a nursing home resident’s bank account to her own gaining a total of $1,238.04, according to the Attorney General’s office. Counts admitted stealing those funds from an 83-year-old elderly resident.