Two tractor-trailers and other vehicles collide on I-81 north, bringing traffic to standstill

BERKELEY COUNTY, Wva (WDVM) – Six vehicles, including two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident near the Falling Waters exit on I-81 in Berkeley county, causing a huge traffic jam on I-81.

I-81 northbound has reportedly been closed since 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Berkeley County Emergency Communication. Workers from the West Virginia Department of Transportation are diverting traffic to nearby exits.

No injuries are reported at this time.

The cause of accident remains unclear. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue personell are at the scene for investigation.