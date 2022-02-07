Two people behind bars after fatal hit and run

Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two people are behind bars tonight after a hit and run ended in someone getting killed last night. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a car hitting a man on the 2500 block of Winchester Ave in Berkeley County.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man had suffered injuries from getting hit by a car. Deputies learned that the victim was traveling northbound when he was struck. Sheriff Nathan Harmon wants to urge drivers to be vigilant when on the roads.

“That they are not engrossed in their cellphones and that they are aware of their surroundings,” Sheriff Harmon said.

The victim was then flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital, who later died from his injuries. Deputies arrested two suspects who were involved in the crash. 36-year-old Shawn Hines and 21- year-old Trinity Shumaker could be charged with two felony counts of hit and run involving injuries.