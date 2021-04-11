Two local business owners hosted their first “Spring Bazaar”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two local business owners held their first “Spring Bazaar” at Mylan Park Ruby Memorial Center.

This event showcased and promoted over 30 crafters and businesses in the area.

One of the organizers, Chelsy Chaplin, stated the majority of the items were homemade – from custom decals to heavy metal crafting.

“We’re doing this event to help local businesses and crafters to help promote and support them through the pandemic because a lot of businesses have closed down because of it,” said Chaplin. “So, we wanted to try to help and promote everyone just get their names out there.”

The “Spring Bazaar” will also be going on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Mylan Park Ruby Memorial Center.