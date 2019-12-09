Two “emaciated” dogs seized from Martinsburg home

The dogs, a pitbull and terrier, are in the custody of Berkeley County Animal Control until they are in good health.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two emaciated dogs seized from a home are now being cared for by Berkeley County Animal Control (BCAC).

BCAC officers say they responded to a home in Martinsburg on November 30th to find a pitbull and terrier without collars and leashes.

The owners, according to court documents, are Briana Weaver and Larrell Perry. Both appeared in court Monday morning, and agreed to surrender the two dogs to Berkeley County Animal Control.

In turn, BCAC waived most of the fines, with the exception of the vet fees.

Officer David Holtsclaw, from Berkeley County Animal Control, responded to the incident.

“The owners agreed to bring them [the dogs] out for us to look at them,” said Holtsclaw. “By the time they did, we could observe bones.”

Officer Loren Leopardi with Berkeley County Animal Control also helped rescue the dogs. She says the owners didn’t ask for the dogs back.

Leopardi says, she observed the terrier having trouble walking up and down the stairs: “By the time we got them back to the office, the pitbull was actually starting to have issues walking down the aisle way.”

Authorities say Weaver and Larrell are charged with felony animal cruelty among other charges.

Both dogs will be in the custody of Berkeley County Animal Control until they are in good health.