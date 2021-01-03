Two dead, one wounded after shooting at Martinsburg bar

Two people are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Laddie’s restaurant on Lutz Avenue in Martinsburg, West Virginia on Saturday night.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting in the parking lot of Laddie’s Bar and Grill on Lutz Avenue in Martinsburg, West Virginia on Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:17 p.m., and dispatch reported three people had been shot and appeared to be unresponsive, said Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon, in a Facebook Sunday morning statement.

When deputies arrived on the scene at around 8:21 p.m., they found three adult males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third victim was transported to Berkeley Medical Center for emergency treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Criminal Investigators have collected witness statements and video surveillance from the establishment.

This incident is still under investigation, and the identities of the deceased are being withheld until their families have been notified.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information or video or photographic evidence about the incident call the Sheriff’s Office immediately.