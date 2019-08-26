Two charged with first degree murder

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)— A Maryland man and West Virginia woman were arrested for first degree murder Sunday morning after allegedly shooting a woman and fleeing the scene.



Elliot De John Lansdowne, 28, of Jefferson, Maryland is accused of shooting Taylor Pond, 28, late Saturday night. The Charles Town Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on North West Street, where police found Pond dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.



Jefferson County Magistrate issued an arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder for Lansdowne and Emma Phillips, 20. Within hours of investigation, Phillips and Lansdowne were taken into custody by Frederick County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. Both are being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is still open, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Charles Town Police Department at 304-725-2714 or Jefferson County Emergency Headquarters at 304-725-8484

