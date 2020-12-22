TSA installs acrylic shields at the security checkpoint in the NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has installed new acrylic shields at the security checkpoint at North Central West Virginia Airport to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Acrylic barriers have been installed at the TSA checkpoint at North Central West Virginia Airport to help protect the workforce and passengers. (TSA photo)

According to the release, the protective barriers have been installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers. This includes the travel document checking podiums, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas.

A TSA officer at North Central West Virginia Airport disinfects the touch-surfaces at the checkpoint. Here he is doing so on the passenger-side of the newly installed acrylic shields that were installed at the TSA checkpoint. (TSA photo)

“The installation of these shields is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross-contamination among travelers and employees who are flying out of the airport in Bridgeport,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “These shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”

TSA continues to promote its “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign designed to advise travelers of airport checkpoint modifications and procedures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing, reduced physical contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers, and extra cleaning and disinfecting in the security checkpoint.

Travelers are being reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19. For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19, visit www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.