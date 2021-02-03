TSA adds COVID-19 barriers at Morgantown Airport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has installed new acrylic shields at the security checkpoint at the Morgantown Municipal Airport as part of the agency’s continued initiatives to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The protective barriers have been installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers. This includes the travel document checking podium, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas.

New acrylic shields at the Morgantown Municipal Airport

“The addition of these new shields where passengers and TSA officers interact is one of several initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and TSA employees to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia.

TSA continues to promote its “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign designed to advise travelers of airport checkpoint modifications and procedures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing, reduced physical contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers, and extra cleaning and disinfecting in the security checkpoint.

Travelers are reminded to wear a mask and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19.