Troopers searching for man wanted in two states, considered armed and dangerous

WAYSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Union Detachment of the WV State Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges in both West Virginia and Virginia.

Troopers are looking 38-year-old, Michael Caleb Bragg, Sr. He is considered armed and dangerous. Bragg was last seen Thursday, March 25, 2021 on War Ridge Rd. near Wayside in Monroe County. Troopers believe he is in a red car with front end damage.

Bragg is wanted in both West Virginia in Virginia. His charges include joy riding in Monroe County and and failure to appear in Summers County court. He is also wanted on several charges in Giles County, Virginia.

Bragg is 5’9″ and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His family members told troopers they last saw him with a shot gun.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Union Detachment of the WVSP at (304)-772-5100, the Monroe County 911 Center at (304)-772-3911, or your local police department.