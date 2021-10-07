Triple homicide suspect arrested in Tucker County said one of his victims was ‘poisoning people’ with the COVID shot

DAVIS, W.Va. — A man who was arrested in Tucker County after a manhunt on Oct. 1 allegedly killed his brother and sister-in-law because his pharmacist brother was distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Jeffery Allen Burnham, 46 of Cumberland was taken into custody in Davis, West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 1 for suspected triple homicide after he was found driving a red Corvette that was thought to belong to one of his victims. West Virginia State Police said he was connected to the double murder of his 58-year-old brother, Brian Robinette, and his 57-year-old sister-in-law, Sue Robinette, that took place in Ellicott City, Maryland, and the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Allegany County, Maryland.

Court papers revealed that after shooting his brother and his wife in their home, he then stole his brother’s red Corvette and stopped at an unidentified person’s house for gas. Burnham told the person that his brother had been killing people with the COVID shot.

Court papers also revealed that had previously told his mother that his pharmacist brother was “poisoning people” with the COVID vaccine.

Since his capture in Tucker County last week, Burnham has been extradited to Allegheny County, Maryland for murder and auto theft charges.