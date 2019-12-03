Trial for man accused of robbing, shooting owner of Lupita’s Grocery has been moved to February 2020

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Nearly a year later, the trial for a man accused of robbing and shooting the owner of Lupita’s Grocery in the face in Martinsburg has been moved to February 2020.
Clyde Patterson faces four counts of robbery in the first degree, attempted murder, assault, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
On December 12, 2018, Martinsburg Police responded to the 100 block of North Queen Street and found 64-year-old Guadalupe Bustillos lying on the floor, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the face.
According to court documents, Patterson attempted to steal $175 before he was ultimately arrested.
He is currently being held at Eastern Regional Jail.
His pre-trial hearing is set for February 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. His jury trial is set for February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. as of now.
