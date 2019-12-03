Trial for man accused of robbing, shooting owner of Lupita’s Grocery has been moved to February 2020

According to court documents, the accused, Clyde Patterson attempted to steal $175 before he was ultimately arrested by Martinsburg PD.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Nearly a year later, the trial for a man accused of robbing and shooting the owner of Lupita’s Grocery in the face in Martinsburg has been moved to February 2020.

(Pictured) Clyde Patterson

Photo credit: Eastern Regional Jail

Clyde Patterson faces four counts of robbery in the first degree, attempted murder, assault, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

On December 12, 2018, Martinsburg Police responded to the 100 block of North Queen Street and found 64-year-old Guadalupe Bustillos lying on the floor, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the face.

According to court documents, Patterson attempted to steal $175 before he was ultimately arrested.

He is currently being held at Eastern Regional Jail.

His pre-trial hearing is set for February 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. His jury trial is set for February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. as of now.