Trial begins for Ranson woman accused of murder

West Virginia

The trial is expected to last three days

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Ranson woman accused of killing 27-year-old Christina Crawford in August of 2018 was in court for the start of her trial.

Shannon Mills, 34, is accused of pushing Crawford out of a vehicle while allegedly traveling 60 miles-per-hour. Crawford died from severe brain trauma two weeks after the incident. 

The driver of the car, Mark Carter, 30, was found guilty of first degree murder back in March. Mills’s trial is expected to last three days.

