Tri-State Surgical Center offering outpatient total knee replacement surgery

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Tri-State Surgical Center is offering outpatient total knee replacement surgery.

The surgery allows patients to get surgery and return home, all in the same day.

After the surgery, patients receive a visit at their home from a physical therapist who continues to aid in the recovery process for an additional five home therapy sessions. After about ten days, patients are ready for outpatient PT.

“Once they’re home they’re never left alone it’s a 24-hour answering service, we’ll take care of the patients,” said Troy Foster, Orthopedic Surgeon.

The outpatient surgery service allows patients to recover in a home setting.

According to Joe Cincinnati, DO, “We know most patients recover faster and more happily in the comfort of their own home. We can do this safely and confidently because of the comprehensive support we offer before and after the surgery.

Tri-State says they’ve had zero infections resulting from the surgeries and few complications.