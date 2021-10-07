Treatment now available at Berkeley Medical Center for some COVID-19 patients

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — WVU Medicine’s Berkeley Medical Center is now offering a treatment for people with a mild or moderate case of COVID-19 who are also not hospitalized and considered high risk.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is a one-time dose of laboratory-made antibodies that are administered through an IV infusion. The treatment takes about an hour. People must also be older than 12 and have symptoms for less than seven days in order to be considered to receive the monoclonal antibodies.

The treatment has received emergency authorization from the FDA. If you think you are eligible to receive the treatment you should contact your health care provider for more information.