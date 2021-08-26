Treasurer Moore visits the Eastern Panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore is visiting the Eastern Panhandle to talk about his new legislation, the Jumpstart Savings Act, which is aimed at helping blue-collar workers in the mountain state.

The Jumpstart Act will allow people who are pursuing a vocation or trade to earn up to $25,000 yearly in tax-free money to put toward a savings and investment account. That money can then be used to cover costs like certifications, tools, and business startup expenses.

“It spans the gambit it’s hairdresser, a welder, auto mechanic any type of education that relates to community college trade technical school it qualifies,” said Moore.

Treasurer Moore spoke to the Rotary Club of Martinsburg and the Jefferson County Development Authority to discuss the Jumpstart Act.