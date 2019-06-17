“Transformations” exhibition seeks to change the way art is viewed

The artwork includes everything from photography and sculptures to painting

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A group of four friends is seeking to transform the way art is viewed in Berkeley County, West Virginia, inspired by their life experiences.

The friends, Martha Hanley, Marty Matheson, Kristin Zimet and Sally Myers reside from Winchester, Virginia and Gerrardstown.

The new exhibition, “Transformations” is located at the Berkeley Art Works in Martinsburg and includes everything from photography, sculptures to painting.

The collaboration was inspired after the friends opened up about personal experiences such as the loss of a partner including Myers, who recently recovered from a large brain tumor.

“After the surgery, I thought maybe I’m not an artist anymore because my brain has been opened up,” said Myers.

Martha Hanley is the curator of “Transformations.”

“In today’s world, art is a way for us to express and connect when all other ways seem to fail us,” she said.

“I am moving from being a verbal artist, a poet into the realm of the visual [photography],” said Zimet.

If you’d like to check out the “Transformations” exhibition, it’s located on 116 North Queen St, Martinsburg, WV 25401 and you have until July 14.