Traffic stop and canine search helps shut down another drug house Video

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. - The Martinsburg Police pulled the plug on a drug house with the help of a police K-9.

Police say Timmie Meador and Anthony Lott, who both live on North Queen Street, were busted for possession with intent to distribute drugs. Officer Justin Harper stopped the vehicle along North Raleigh Street.

Authorities say the men acted suspiciously and that's when patrolman Ryan Fritz had police dog Atlas do the drug sniff.

Atlas found thousands of dollars worth of drugs and distribution items and police say they found even more illegal drugs and guns when searching their rental apartment.

Under the drug house ordinance, the owner of the rental will appear in court September 19.