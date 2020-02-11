Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down I-81 NB in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down I-81 northbound in Berkeley County around mile marker 13 near King St around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Berkeley County dispatch.

West Virginia State Police is on the scene and investigating. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Drivers are moving along past the incident in one lane on the shoulder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.