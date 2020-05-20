Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64 bridge between South Charleston and Dunbar

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down between the 53 and 54-mile markers near the Interstate Bridge between South Charleston and Dunbar due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Metro 911 says it appears the crash happened when the trailer came loose from the cab and some diesel has been spilled. One person was transported for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to officials.

It is unknown how long the westbound lanes will remain shut down.