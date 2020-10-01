Tractor-trailer crash causes backups on I-81 in WV

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that caused major backups on I-81 in West Virginia.

First responders were called to I-81 South near the Inwood exit just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday when a tractor-trailer crashed. The Berkeley County Fire Chief said the driver lost control of the rig and went over an embankment on the shoulder of the road. One person was hospitalized but is expected to recover from injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The crash also caused a fuel spill, according to the Fire Chief. The fire department was able to get it under control.

The road has been closed for hours while police investigate and the West Virginia Department of Transportation clears the scene.

The fire department said the truck was transporting Nestle candy bars when it crashed.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

