Toyota announces $240 million investment to bring dedicated hybrid line to West Virginia plant

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, Toyota announced that the company would invest $240 million into its plant in Buffalo, Putnam County, West Virginia.

The company said it will add a dedicated production line for hybrid transaxles. Hybrid transaxles transfer power between the engine, electric motor and wheels of a vehicle.

“Toyota West Virginia is preparing for future market needs as demand increases in the area of vehicle electrification,” said Srini Matam, president of TMMWV. “The investment will fund targeted improvements that will increase our flexibility and competitiveness, allowing us to be in a better position to directly respond to shifting customer demand for higher efficiency vehicles.”

The plant in Buffalo currently employees almost 1,500 workers.