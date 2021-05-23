Town of Lost Creek celebrates 75TH anniversary

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – On Saturday, current and former residents of Lost Creek flocked the community building to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the town being incorporated.

Folks were able to come together after being shut-in due to COVID-19 restrictions and enjoy some music in the community building parking lot, that was sponsored by the Lost Creek Community Fall Festival. Inside the community building, there was a hotdog sale and free cake and drinks for those in attendance.

“Well, what we’re trying to show, we’re trying to get back to that small town atmosphere that we need. OF course, after everybody going through COVID and being stuck like they were inside were finally giving them an opportunity to do a lot of free things outside,” said Dave Oliverio, Mayor of the Town of Lost Creek.

The Town of Lost Creek was incorporated in 1946 with residents saying the actual town is older than that event. Mayor Olivero also said all the organizations in town were giving away free things to those in attendance, plus encouraging others to sign up to volunteer.

“We like to do things together as a town, and with any organization we can, we want everybody to be involved to make the town a better place to live actually,” Oliverio said. “We’re trying to get back to, like I said, to the small-town atmosphere, get back to where we, everybody can come and hug each other, and love each other again. We’ve lost sight of that in this world.”

There were some people that even traveled into Lost Creek from out of town to celebrate the anniversary with residents of the town.