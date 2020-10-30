Tourism in eastern panhandle to get boost from rural USDA energy efficiency community development funding

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Some West Virginia tourist and lodging destinations in the eastern panhandle will benefit from rural energy conservation grants.

The director of the federal program for these small business projects, Kris Warner, was in Shepherdstown Thursday to fund energy efficiency grids, solar and wind ventures and LED lighting systems. Warner says the program grows a regional economy and creates jobs. The awards were made to popular attractions like the Bavarian Inn, whose president is an officer on the Jefferson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Sayts Christian Asam, “We’re a little bit more lean and green and environmentally responsible. And anything that we can do like that, guests really enjoy. They find it welcoming.”

And State Director Warner was joined in today’s announcement by Congressman Alex Mooney whose district includes the eastern panhandle.