Tornado woman stopped at Yeager Airport with loaded gun in handbag

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Tornado woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport today after they detected a .38 caliber revolver loaded with four bullets in her carry-on bag.

Officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges, officals said.

Nationwide last year:

4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day.

Approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018.

87% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

The woman told officials that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her, officials said.

Guns caught by TSA at Yeager Airport 2016-2020: