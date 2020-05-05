Tornado Touchdowns in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now deep into spring, and we are approaching the peak time for tornadoes in our region! According to US Tornadoes, West Virginia’s and Kentucky’s busiest months for tornadoes are in June and July, while we’re at peak in the Buckeye State, with its peak tornado activity being in April and May.

West Virginia averages two tornadoes per year, while Ohio averages 19 tornadoes and Kentucky averages 21 tornadoes annually, according to the NOAA.

The National Weather Service will issued a tornado watch or tornado warning to indicate the possibility or presence of a tornado.

A tornado watch indicates that conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. It does not indicate that a tornado is happening in the present, only that there COULD be one in the covered area. These watches are very large in size, usually covering several hundred miles.

indicates that conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. It does not indicate that a tornado is happening in the present, only that there COULD be one in the covered area. These watches are very large in size, usually covering several hundred miles. A tornado warning indicates that a thunderstorm has serious potential or already is causing a tornado. Warnings are small in size, usually covering only a couple of counties in size. If you are under a warning, you should seek shelter immediately?

Where is the safest place to be during a tornado? Go to the interior of your home, away from windows. If you can go below ground in your home, do so! If you are stuck driving or are outside, take cover! Never try to race a tornado in your vehicle – in the worst case scenario, lie face down in a ditch!

Tornado warnings are issued by the National Weather Service to indicate a serious danger of a tornado taking place within a storm. Can you guess which county has seen the most tornado warnings issued from 2010 to May 2020?

The answer is Jackson County, West Virginia!

During that period, Jackson County, West Virginia has had 15 tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service – an average of 1.5 per year! Up next is Johnson County (14), Meigs County (13), Wood County (12), Athens County (11), and Floyd County (10).

Notice that tornado warnings have taken place in EVERY county in our region between 2000 and 2020 – always be prepared for weather whenever it is at its worst!

Notable Recent Tornadoes in Our Region: