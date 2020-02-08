Top U.S. education official pays a call on Jefferson County school

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Trump administration’s top education adviser for elementary and secondary education toured Driswood Elementary School here to see first-hand the innovative learning programs at the school.

Aimee Viana met with Kelly Osborn, principal of the school, and county schools superintendent, Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson, to discuss literacy, essential skills and STEM education programs at Driswood and other schools in the county.

“I am most impressed by the commitment of the school community here,” said Viana, as she toured Driswood and participated in a roundtable with teachers, parents and administrators. “There is tremendous dedication to the success of the students here.”

More than 8,000 students are enrolled in Jefferson County schools.