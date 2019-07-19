Tips to stay cool and safe during excessive heat

Intense heat is expected to last through Sunday.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Health officials are advising people to be mindful of the rising temperatures hitting the region.

“So far, we’ve not had a heat advisory to this magnitude in the recent months,” said Berkeley Medical Center’s, Trauma Coordinator Donnie Grubb.

Experts say, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and schedule frequent rest breaks in a cool area.

If you have a four-legged friend, bring your outside pets inside. If outside pets are unable to be moved indoors, make sure they have fresh water at all times and can retreat to a shaded area.

Health officials add, don’t forget to check up on the elderly who may not have access to air conditioning.

“Depending on the person, their age, we worry about our elderly population and the young children,” said Grubb.

Health officials at Berkeley Medical Center say they’ve seen an increase of patients coming into their emergency department with heat-related illnesses, so it’s important to take extra precaution if you must work or spend time outside.

If you must find yourself in these next few days, experts advise to re-schedule those strenuous activities to early mornings or evening hours.

Meteorologists say the intense heat should last through Sunday, after which, we will experience some relief.