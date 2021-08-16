WATCH: WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says three counties are in red according to the state’s County Alert System map as of today, Monday, Aug. 16. These counties include Wetzel, Barbour and Berkeley counties.

WV County Alert System map for Aug. 16, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The map also lists 23 counties in orange, including Mercer, Wyoming, Logan, Mingo, Wayne, Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Upshur, Lewis, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Marshall, Taylor, Preston, Hampshire and Jefferson counties.

Mason, Jackson, Boone, McDowell, Monroe, Hardy, Randolph, Monongalia, Harrison, Ritchie Ohio and Brooke counties are in gold, while Lincoln, Raleigh, Fayette, Calhoun, Marion, Mineral and Morgan counties are in yellow.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in green. These include Summers, Greenbrier, Wirt, Braxton, Gilmer, Doddridge, Tucker, Grant and Pendleton counties.

Health officials say 1,482 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since the state’s last update on Friday, Aug. 13. The new cases bring the state to a total of 173,479 cases since the pandemic began.

According to the WV DHHR, 5,949 cases of COVID-19 are currently active with 324 West Virginians currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 110 are in the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR reports two additional West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old female from Putnam County and a 66-year-old male from Raleigh County, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,978 throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say five new Delta variant cases have been identified, bringing the total to 322 Delta variant COVID-19 cases. The state has also reported 2,502 cases of the U.K., or Alpha, variant; eight cases of the South African, or Beta, variant; and 29 cases of the Brazilian, or Gamma, variant.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 16, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 3,230,456 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.14% and a cumulative positivity rate of 4.96%. The WV DHHR says 164,552 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 69.9% of eligible West Virginians, approximately 1,089,226 people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.4% of eligible West Virginians, approximately 894,960 people, have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Those 12 years and older in the Mountain State are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,631), Berkeley (13,587), Boone (2,262), Braxton (1,087), Brooke (2,309), Cabell (9,578), Calhoun (419), Clay (579), Doddridge (668), Fayette (3,809), Gilmer (939), Grant (1,352), Greenbrier (2,977), Hampshire (1,993), Hancock (2,928), Hardy (1,622), Harrison (6,537), Jackson (2,380), Jefferson (5,007), Kanawha (16,231), Lewis (1,516), Lincoln (1,666), Logan (3,484), Marion (4,926), Marshall (3,789), Mason (2,245), McDowell (1,740), Mercer (5,494), Mineral (3,069), Mingo (2,903), Monongalia (9,736), Monroe (1,281), Morgan (1,324), Nicholas (2,029), Ohio (4,539), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (993), Pocahontas (731), Preston (3,038), Putnam (5,716), Raleigh (7,474), Randolph (3,033), Ritchie (798), Roane (714), Summers (896), Taylor (1,409), Tucker (583), Tyler (804), Upshur (2,251), Wayne (3,437), Webster (639), Wetzel (1,543), Wirt (481), Wood (8,363), Wyoming (2,211).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Glendale Fireman’s Hall, 207 7 th Street, Glen Dale, WV

Street, Glen Dale, WV Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.