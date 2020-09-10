Three West Virginia Senators voice concerns over school reopening plans to Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — Three West Virginia Democratic Senators are calling on Governor Jim Justice to address the concerns brought up across the Mountain State regarding school reopening plans.

Senators Mike Romano, Richard Lindsay, and John Unger wrote a letter to Governor Justice regarding concerns brought up by parents, teachers, and staff about the upcoming school year, specifically the different reopening plans implemented by each school district.

The letter addressed claims of inconsistency in training for teachers, varied distribution of personal protective equipment, and concerns of the inability to maintain social distancing.

Senator Unger stated, “Most of those themes that were outlined in the letter were general concerns throughout the state and we just wanted to make sure that the policies are consistent.”

Senator Unger also went on to emphasize that during this unprecedented time, “We all need to come together, we all need to be working together and we all need to be moving forward together, to do the most essential thing: and that is to protect our community.”

During his COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, Governor Justice originally called this letter “political” but has since retracted his previous statement.

In a later statement, Senator Unger stated that the intentions of the letter were not to be political but to create the safest environment for students, teachers, and staff.