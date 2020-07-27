Three new WV deaths as COVID-19 continues to spike in the Mountain State

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting three additional deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the state to 106 deaths related to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Mineral County and a 93-year old female from Brooke County.

As of 10 a.m., July 27, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 263,669 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 39 new cases for a total of 5,999 total cases and 106 deaths.

Confirmed cases by county include, case confirmed by lab test/probable case: 

Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (598/20), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (278/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (62/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (683/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (49/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (156/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (87/0), Mineral (97/2), Mingo (99/2), Monongalia (814/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (148/1), Raleigh (131/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (175/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (214/10), Wyoming (16/0).

