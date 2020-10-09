Three mail sorting systems reinstated in Charleston

After more than two months of pressure, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has reinstated three mail sorting systems in Charleston, West Virginia. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — After more than two months of pressure, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has reinstated three mail sorting systems in Charleston, West Virginia.

Leading up to this announcement, Senator Joe Manchin made multiple visits to the Charleston Mail Processing & Distribution Center and saw on one of those visits that three mail sorting systems had been taken offline.

Senator Manchin then wrote a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy condemning the operational changes that were implemented.

In a statement released on Friday, Senator Manchin said, “This is a step in the right direction to ensuring West Virginians and Americans get their social security benefits, medications, and ballots on time.”

Senator Manchin also stated that he applauds the Charleston P&DC staff for bringing these machines back online.

Senator Manchin has been a champion of the United States Postal Service and introduced the Protect Our Services Today or POST Act in August to continue dependable, affordable, and critical mail service to connect to family members, access prescription medicines, and keep businesses viable during the COVID-19 pandemic.