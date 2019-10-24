Thrasher plans to attack West Virginia’s Opioid Crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Gubernatorial Candidate for Governor of West Virginia Woody Thrasher is taking West Virginia’s urgent drug crisis personally and says he has a plan of attack.

Thrasher believes the problem has gone on for too long, and after hearing personal stories first hand, he said it’s time to act now. Thrasher’s plan includes more post-treatment support, resources for law enforcement and prosecutors and specific work training for industries in need.

“When you look at the infants that come from drug addicted people, it is a horrific thing for West Virginians.” said Thrasher. After a thousand days in office, we don’t have a comprehensive plan from this governor how to address all the different aspects of this.”

Thrasher says he believes the country has lost an entire generation to the opioid crisis, and that a full time governor is needed to change that.