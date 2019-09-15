Thousands celebrate Bavarian Inn’s 40th annual Oktoberfest

People are attracted to occasion for great German beer, food, and more

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WVa. (WDVM) — The Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown celebrated its fortieth annual Oktoberfest.

Over 3,000 people attended the yearly event, which falls on the third Sunday of September. Many people are attracted to the occasion for great German beer, food, live entertainment and more.

Attendees traveled from all across the tri-state area wearing clothing from their German heritage. The Inn’s owner say he looks forward to this event every year.

“We’re located right along the Potomac river so guests will be able to enjoy the beautiful grounds and views of the river passing by most recently we added a brewery and a brew pub,” owner Christian Asam said.