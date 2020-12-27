Thomas Health receiving network support after Nashville explosion

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thomas Health in South Charleston is receiving network support from third parties to manage the damage to their primary servers in Tennessee.

Due to the bombing in Nashville on Christmas day, the AT&T network hub was damaged.

Thomas Health and AT&T are trying to restore the network in Tennessee as well as connect the backup data center in Texas.

The bombing did not compromise Thomas Health’s data storage.

Thomas Health is using their Incident Command to handle local issues to continue to provide care to the local community without interruption.