Third suspect identified in fatal home invasion

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A third suspect has been identified in a fatal home invasion that took place in Martinsburg.

Christopher Jackson, 41, of Jefferson County was taken into custody Tuesday for a fatal home invasion from March. According to West Virginia State Police, Jackson is accused of planning the robbery a day or two before. The incident led to the death of 34-year-old Joshua Case.

Police also arrested Robert Kramerage, 37, and Michael Browning, 44, of Kearneysville, West Virginia. Police added that their investigation developed two suspects and a confession was received from the female driver involved. According to First Sergeant J.D. Burkhart, both arrests were made yesterday.

On Saturday, March 9 just before midnight, troopers from the Martinsburg Detachment responded to a call for a home invasion at 100 Margret’s Way. During the home invasion, the two are suspected of entering the home of 34-year-old Joshua Case where an altercation occurred and shots were fired.

A release shared that Kramerage was currently incarcerated at the Eastern Regional Jail on unrelated charges when troopers executed a search warrant for him. Browning was discovered in the Ranson area of Jefferson County and was then arrested.

Both were charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.