There is only one West Virginia county without virus case

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is down to one county with no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Health officials added one positive virus case from Webster County to its database Thursday.
That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.
Doddridge County is located in the north-central part of the state and has a population of about 8,400 residents.
It is one of a dozen counties with populations are under 10,000. There are at least 1,935 total coronavirus cases in the state with 74 deaths.