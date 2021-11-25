The West Virginia’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights opens Thanksgiving Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights drive-through exhibit and events kick off Thanksgiving Day.

The grand opening is led by the Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield Police Department. The Holiday of Lights is free, but donations are encouraged. The city is also celebrating its 25th anniversary of the Holiday of Lights.

Hours and times for the light exhibit are from Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. The last day to view the lights are on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The city will also host an animated Christmas tree light show. Every half hour from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., with a light display and holiday music.

Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights is located at Lotito Park in Bluefield, West Virginia at 1780 Stadium Drive. The animated tree is located at 617 Raleigh Street, Bluefield, West Virginia.