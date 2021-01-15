WV State Fire Marshal’s Office seeking two potential witnesses in the death of Logan Young

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two potential witnesses in the arson fires that killed Senior Airman Logan Young, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg.

According to officials, on the morning of Dec. 27, two separate fires were set. Officials say the first fire occurred in the area of 7443 Charles Town Rd. and the second in the area of 3801 Charles Town Rd. Both fires were set at vacant structures between 1:30 am and 2 am. While responding to the second fire Young, a 30-year-old firefighter was killed by a falling beam while battling the fire.

The two potential witnesses were spotted riding ATVs in the same area the fires were set that morning, a vehicle was also seen in the vicinity.



Courtesy: The West Virginia State Fire Marshal Office

Officials ask that if anyone has information about these potential witnesses, or has any other information related to the fires, they are urged to call (800) 233-FIRE (3473).