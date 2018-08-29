The town of Keyser honors long time firefighting icon Video

KEYSER, W.Va. - Many fire trucks and emergency vehicles rode through the city of Keyser to honor Bob Dorsey, past chief of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, who served the department for over 70 years.

"He's been an icon around here, I came in and learned under him and just been great working with him," said Brett Biddle, Keyser Volunteer Fire Department chief.

Dorsey is 98-years-old and is currently in hospice care. The hospice contacted the fire department and wanted to give Dorsey a ride through the city to honor all his hard work with the department.

"We got a few people out here right now, and I knew when I started getting a hold of people and my captain got a hold of people that it would grow exponentially and you can tell he's well honored around here," said Biddle.

And one of the things people admired about Dorsey was his perseverance to become and stay a firefighter.

"It took him three tries to get in the department, but he wasn't going to let that keep him from doing what he wanted to do and has been with us since," said Scott Matthews, captain with the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.

"He was a very traditional guy, he wanted to do things the old way and he said a million times, if you don't have your heart in the company get your butt out of it, so he's been a very good guy around here," said Biddle.

Dorsey himself retired a few years-ago, but says he misses the action.

"I can't go as far as, but I sure do miss it. Sure do miss it," said Dorsey.

And after the ride Dorsey says he had a blast.

"A lot of heart problems too you know, you know pumping, pumping fast," said Dorsey.