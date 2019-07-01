Teen beaten by WV State troopers requests not to testify in court

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The 16-year-old whose beating was caught on dashcam footage in November appeared in court to ask the judge to not testify in dangers of self-incriminating himself between cases.

Berkeley County Circuit Court Judge Michael Lorensen decided to take 10 days to revise the case and said he will watch the dashcam footage.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2018 when the 16-year-old driver rear-ended a police cruiser and then led police on a high-speed chase topping over 100 mph. The teen struck a utility pole and overturned his vehicle.

West Virginia State troopers are seen yanking the teenager out from the wrecked vehicle and beating the teen several times. Trooper Michael Kennedy also is seen lifting the teenager to his feet after being handcuffed and throwing him to the side of the road. The teen driver was taken to the hospital for observation and was released.

Trooper Kennedy has been fired and criminally charged.