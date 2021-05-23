The Square at Bridgeport holds food truck fair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Hope you brought your appetite to Bridgeport this afternoon. The Square at Bridgeport, off of Virginia Avenue, hosted a few food trucks for residents as an early Memorial Day weekend treat.

Each truck had a unique cuisine, so there was a meal for whatever the craving.

The fest was put together, because events like this were virtually nowhere to be found over the last year due to the pandemic. With relaxed restrictions, getting back that sense of community was the driving force for why the event was arranged.

“It’s just great to see the little kids here, smiling with a snow cone or stuff all over their face,” said Scott Werdebaugh. “Things you normally see — the little things I think we took for granted until the last year.”

Werdebaugh said that The Square hosted the event without seeing a dollar of the profits. Moving forward, he hopes this can be an annual event, possibly partnered with a non-profit to continue to give back to the community.